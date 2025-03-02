Konten Premium
The atmosphere at the gold processing facility of PT Citra Palu Minerals, a subsidiary of PT Bumi Resources Minerals Tbk. (BRMS), in Sulawesi. /bumiresourcesminerals.com

BlackRock, Vanguard Add Stake in BRMS After Bullion Bank Launch

Finance giants BlackRock and Vanguard have reportedly snatched up shares of BRMS following a stock price tumble not long after the bullion bank launch.
M. Nurhadi Pratomo
M. Nurhadi Pratomo - Bisnis.com
Minggu, 2 Maret 2025 | 21:39
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The stock price of gold miner PT Bumi Resources Minerals (BRMS) slipped by 9.95 percent over the week ending on February 28—the same week with the launch of Indonesia's bullion bank—and by 10.45 percent year-to-date (YTD). Spurred by lower prices, several investment giants are moving to increase their stakes in BRMS.

According to data from Bloomberg as of Saturday (1/3/2025), BlackRock Inc. purchased 8.61 million BRMS shares on February 27, increasing the firm's holdings to 980.24 million shares. Likewise, The Vanguard Group Inc. bought 8.97 million BRMS shares on February 26 for a total holding of 3.93 billion shares.

