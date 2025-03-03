Astra International (ASII) Sharpens Focus on the Health Sector

Astra's investment in the health sector started in 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with approximately S$35 million in Halodoc.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The health sector has emerged as a new focus for conglomerate issuer PT Astra International Tbk. (ASII) to offset the recent slowdown in the automotive segment. Substantial investments have been made to boost the contribution of the health segment to its revenue.

ASII's move to increase its stake in the health tech platform Halodoc marks the latest effort to advance this strategy. In February 2025, ASII raised its ownership in Halodoc to 31.34% through a transaction valued at approximately $57 million or approximately IDR 900 billion.