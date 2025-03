Several conglomerates, including commissioners and boards of directors of various issuers, continue to go on a share-buying spree.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—Conglomerates, along with directors and commissioners of several issuers, have been on a share-buying spree amid weakening prices, aiming to boost positive sentiment among investors.

The IDX Composite Index (IHSG) extended its correction, closing at 6,270.60 at the end of last week — a decline of 11.43% year-to-date (YTD). This marks the index's lowest level since October 2021.