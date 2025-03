BBCA has now fallen by 14.90 percent year-to-date, spurring major investors into action.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – PT Bank Central Asia (BBCA) closed at IDR 8,425 on Friday (28/2) after slipping by 100 points. The stock has fallen by 5.87 percent (525 points) over the week and 14.90 percent year-to-date, prompting finance giants to capitalize on the stock discount.

According to Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased 31,179,457 shares, increasing its total holdings to 1,469,180,932 shares at an average IDR 4,546.87 per share.