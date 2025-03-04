Konten Premium
Officers serve fuel at one of the BP-AKR gas stations in Depok, West Java, Monday (8/21/2023). Bisnis/Arief Hermawan P

Analysts Bullish on AKRA Amid Consumer Shift to Private Gas Station

Analyst consensus holds positive outlook on PT AKR Corporindo (AKRA) based on its fuel trading and industrial park prospects.
Oktaviano DB Hana
Selasa, 4 Maret 2025 | 11:26
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — A majority of analysts gave positive recommendations on PT AKR Corporindo’s stock (AKRA) as the public are turning away from Pertamina and towards privately-owned gas stations following the corruption scandal unveiled recently.

Previously, a graft investigation was launched last week on Monday (24/2), when the Attorney General’s Office named an executive at a Pertamina Subsidiary among the list of suspects. Following the scandal’s reveal, consumers are turning to private gas stations including those owned by BP-AKR.

