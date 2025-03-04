Analysts Bullish on AKRA Amid Consumer Shift to Private Gas Station

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — A majority of analysts gave positive recommendations on PT AKR Corporindo’s stock (AKRA) as the public are turning away from Pertamina and towards privately-owned gas stations following the corruption scandal unveiled recently.

Previously, a graft investigation was launched last week on Monday (24/2), when the Attorney General’s Office named an executive at a Pertamina Subsidiary among the list of suspects. Following the scandal’s reveal, consumers are turning to private gas stations including those owned by BP-AKR.