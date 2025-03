JP Morgan remains bullish on ICBP's stock, citing that the company's pricing power could be a major driver for its profitability.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur's (ICBP) decision to hike Indomie's selling prices in 2025 has the potential to boost the company's profitability despite purchasing power not showing signs of recovery yet.

JP Morgan, in its recent report titled "Indonesia Consumer", highlights the correlation between the Salim Group consumer product's price increase and the company's profit outlook.