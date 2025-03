Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Cement sales are projected to weaken in the first half of 2025. There are still no signs of recovery for the sector's performance, as evidenced by the slowdown in cement sales volume in January.

In its latest report, Maybank Sekuritas found that bulk and bagged cement show lower sales. Bulk cement saw the largest drop, down 15.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) compared to January 2024 and 22.7 percent month-to-month (MtM) compared to December 2024.