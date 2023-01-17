BREAKING NEWS
Patrick Walujo's Critique of GOTO and Appeals in Startup IPOs
Premium

Gojek's early backer criticized GOTO Financial's slow development pace.
Annisa Kurniasari Saumi & Aprianto Cahyo Nugroho
17 Januari 2023 | 17:49 WIB

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – An initial public offering (IPO) is no longer considered a profitable option for venture capitalists. Reflecting on tumbling GOTO shares and declining startup valuations, venture capital companies choose to avoid these risks.

Northstar Group Co-Founder Patrick Walujo observed that technology companies must still focus on fundamentals and essential things. Patrick assessed that technology companies are doing an excellent job of cost reduction.

"I think the market will still be strong. I do not see any reason to be worried in 2023," Patrick said on Thursday (1/12/2023).

However, when it comes to startup valuations, he said many high-growth startups saw their valuations fall. Increasingly tight funding also forced startups to become more disciplined and focus on fundamentals.

Plummeting PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia tbk. (GOTO) shares largely reflect how technology companies performed on the stock exchange. The ride-hailing and e-commerce group shares tumbled 73.1 percent in 2022. As one of Gojek's early investors, Patrick observed that all of Gojek's legacy business lines have not yet brought profits. However, he continued, a significant opportunity for Gojek came from GOTO Financial.

"Our criticism is always on the slow execution of GOTO Financial. We learned that the use case of financial services in the ride-hailing business is actually tiny compared to e-commerce," he said.

