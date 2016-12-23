Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Bursa Eropa melemah tipis di tengah sepinya perdagangan, seiring investor memberi sinyal untuk tidak melanjutkan reli menjelang pekan terakhir pada 2016.

Indeks Stoxx Europe 600 ditutup melemah 0,2% pada perdagangan Kamis (22/12/2016) seperti dikutip dari Bloomberg.

Suasana di lantai bursa Eropa.

Adapun volume perdagangan tercatat 38% di bawah rata-rata perdagangan 30 hari.

Saham-saham di sektor tambang dan teknologi jatuh paling tajam, sedangkan sektor travel dan energi menguat.

Saham Actelion Ltd memimpin penguatan di sektor kesehatan dengan naik 4,1% seiring perseroan kembali memulai pembahasan dengan Johnson & Johnson tentang kemungkinan kesepakatan, hanya seminggu setelah akhir diskusi sebelumnya.

Bursa saham Eropa bergerak melemah setelah Stoxx 600 menyentuh level tertingginya hampir dalam setahun.

European stocks inched lower amid thin

trading, with investors signaling reluctance to extend a rally

as the last full trading week of 2016 unfolded.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.2 percent at the close,

on trading volume that was 38 percent lower than the 30-day

average. Miners and technology shares fell the most, while

travel and energy shares rose. Actelion Ltd. led an advance in

health-care shares, up 4.1 percent as it restarted talks with

Johnson & Johnson about a possible deal, just a week after

ending earlier discussions.

Equities are drifting lower after the Stoxx 600 reached its

highest level in almost a year. While Spanish lenders weighed on

the benchmark on Wednesday, about 21 percent of the European

gauge’s members set new 4-week highs.

* The Stoxx 600 is 1.6 percent away from wiping out is 2016

decline. Strategists expect the gauge to end 2017 at 366, 1.7

percent higher than Thursday’s close, according to the average

of nine estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

* While analysts see profit at the benchmark’s firms declining

2.2 percent this year, they expect growth of more than 12

percent in 2017.

* The Euro Stoxx 50 has gained almost thrice as much as the S&P

500 in December, erasing its losses for the year. Optimism about

earnings and growth in the region next year puts the gauge on

track for its biggest December advance since 1999.

Sumber : Bloomberg